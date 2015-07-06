Valiant Entertainment has released their signing schedule for this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, so if you’re going to be at the con, make sure you get all of your favorite Valiant Entertainment books signed!

FRIDAY, JULY 10th

MATT KINDT

CBLDF Booth (#1918) | 10 AM – 11 AM

FRIDAY, JULY 10th

JEFF LEMIRE

CBLDF Booth (#1918) | 11:30 AM – 12:30 AM

FRIDAY, JULY 10th

ROBERT VENDITTI

comiXology Booth (#2547) | 1 PM – 2 PM

Visit here for instructions on how to receive your comiXology-exclusive copy of X-O MANOWAR: VALIANT 25th ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1, available only at San Diego Comic 2015!

SATURDAY, JULY 11th

JAMES ASMUS

CBLDF Booth (#1918) | 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM

SATURDAY, JULY 11th

VULTURE PRESENTS: VALIANT WRITERS ROUNDTABLE

WITH JAMES ASMUS, MATT KINDT, JEFF LEMIRE, AND ROBERT VENDITTI

Room 8 | 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Visit here for complete information on this exclusive spotlight panel, presented by Vulture.com!

SUNDAY, JULY 12th

ROBERT VENDITTI

CBLDF Booth (#1918) | 1 PM – 2 PM