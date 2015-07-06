The anticipated thriller SICARIO has revealed five “Loteria” cards paying tribute to traditional game that originated in Mexico. The cards feature some of the cast members from the film and great art work.

Check them out and don’t miss this powerful film that opens in select theaters on September 18, 2015 and throughout the United States September 25, 2015.

Plot:

Members (Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin) of a government task force enlist an idealistic FBI agent (Emily Blunt) to aid them in their plan to take down the brutal chieftain of a Mexican drug cartel.