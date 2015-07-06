With San Diego Comic Con fast approaching, a new cover for Entertainment weekly came out and non other then the Merc with The Mouth, Deadpool, is on the main cover. Fox hasn’t announced if Deadpool will make a presence at this year’s Comic Con but it sure sounds like a no brainer to me.

Check out the Deadpool cover below and check out Deadpool when it opens on February 12, 2016, and also stars Ed Skrein as Ajax, Morena Baccarin as Copycat, Gina Carano as Angel Dust and T.J Miller as Weasel.

Here’s the official synopsis for Deadpool:

Based upon Marvel Comics’ most unconventional anti-hero, DEADPOOL tells the origin story of former Special Forces operative turned mercenary Wade Wilson, who after being subjected to a rogue experiment that leaves him with accelerated healing powers, adopts the alter ego Deadpool. Armed with his new abilities and a dark, twisted sense of humor, Deadpool hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life.

Source:Collider.com