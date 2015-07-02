We still have a week until Quentin Tarantino and the cast of The Hateful Eight show new material at this years Comic Con. Now EW has released a new image of Kurt Russell as bounty hunter John Ruth and Samuel L. Jackson as Major Marquis Warren. Even though this is a Tarantino film, he gave some info about the movie and even said it’s “definitely the funniest snow Western ever made.”

“I can definitely say that as bleak as our movie is, we are definitely the funniest snow Western ever made. This is funnier than The Great Silence, it’s funnier than Day of the Outlaw.”

He went on to say that shows like The Virginian and Bonanza influenced the film.

“You wait the whole episode to find out, ‘Are they a good guy or are they a bad guy?’ So I thought, ‘What if I did a story that was made up of nothing but those characters?’ So there’s no good guys. There’s no Little Joe.”

Check out the image below:

The Hateful Eight arrives on December 25th exclusively in 70mm and then will get a nationwide release on January 8th. The movie also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Michael Madsen, Tim Roth, Walton Goggins, Bruce Dern and Demian Bichir.

Source:Collider.com