Earlier EW released new images from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and now we have a few new details and one that confirms Kryptonite will be introduce in Batman v Superman.

Snyder told the magazine about the kryptonite appearing in the film:

“I said, ‘What about at the end of the movie we do a scene where there’s a crate full of kryptonite delivered to Wayne Manor, everyone was like…‘Okaay.’ Once you say it out loud it’s a problem because you can’t unsay it. If you’re going toe-to-toe with the son of Jor-El, you better come correct. For his climactic rooftop brawl with Superman, Batman outfits himself with a reinforced mech-suit equipped with strength-augmenting armor and, yes, kryptonite. The design resembles the one used for the confrontation between these two in Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns.”

It isn’t much of a surprise that Batman would use Kryptonite in the film since it has been rumored for a while now but it’s finally confirmed. But this version of batman is older and “world weary”

Ben Affleck had this to say about his character

“He’s on the verge of being swallowed up by the anger and the rage that we see haunt this character in the other manifestations of it, but this guy is further down the line and has become more embittered and cynical.”

As we’ve seen in the teaser most of the world is against Superman, now Henry Cavill had a fee things to say about the man of steel.

“I like to think that ‘Man of Steel’ was the perspective of the world from Clark, Kal-El, looking at the world and trying to exist with in it, Batman v Superman’ is definitely more mankind’s perspective of Superman.”

Source:Comicbookmovie.com