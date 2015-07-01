THE VATICAN TAPES has just released a new featurette that features interviews with stars Michael Peña, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Djimon Honsou, and director Mark Neveldine. Check it out! THE VATICAN TAPES hits theaters July 24th!

THE VATICAN TAPES follows the ultimate battle between good and evil- God versus Satan. Angela Holmes is ordinary 27-year- old until she begins to have a devastating effect on anyone close, causing serious injury and death. Holmes is examined and possession is suspected, but when the Vatican is called upon to exorcise the demon, the possession proves to be an ancient satanic force more powerful than ever imagined. It’s all up to Father Lozano (MICHAEL PEÑA) to wage war for more than just Angela’s soul, but for the world as we know it.