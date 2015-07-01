Lionsgate U.K. has released a teaser trailer for their upcoming action-crime-thriller London Has Fallen, a sequel to 2013’s hit Olympus Has Fallen. Actors Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart, Morgan Freeman, Angela Bassett, Melissa Leo and Radha Mitchell will return to reprise their roles in this second installment, which promises to blow up some of London’s most recognizable landmarks. Check out the trailer and listen for the traditional English nursery rhyme, “London Bridge” playing in the background!

Here’s the storyline for the film.

After the British Prime Minister has passed away under mysterious circumstances, all leaders of the Western world must attend his funeral. But what starts out as the most protected event on earth, turns into a deadly plot to kill the world’s most powerful leaders and unleash a terrifying vision of the future. The President of the United States (Aaron Eckhart,) his formidable secret service head (Gerard Butler) and a British MI-6 agent who trusts no one are the only people who have any hope of stopping it.

London Has Fallen will open in theaters on January 22, 2016. The film stars Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart, Morgan Freeman, Angela Bassett, Melissa Leo, Radha Mitchell, Charlotte Riley, Jackie Earle Haley, Robert Forster, Colin Salmon, Shivani Ghai, Mehdi Dehbi, Sean O’Bryan, Patrick Kennedy and Nikesh Patel. Creighton Rothenberger, Katrin Benedikt, Christian Gudegast and Chad St. John wrote the screenplay. Babak Najafi (Easy Money II: Hard to Kill) directs.

