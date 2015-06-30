352 SHARES Share Tweet

20th Century Fox is set to show off Fantastic Four inside Hall H at this years San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 11. The film is directed by Josh Trank and stars Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan and much more. As we get closer to the films release on August 7 and Comic Con next week, the studio is turning up the hype by releasing a new TV spot that features action packed footage.

Check it out!

Fantastic Four, Film synopsis:

Four young outsiders acquire amazing abilities after a trip to an alternate universe changes their physical forms in unforeseen ways.