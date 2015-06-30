The third largest comic publisher Dark Horse Comics, is going all out next week at San Diego Comic-Con. Here is the full schedule for Dark Horse Comics:

DARK HORSE COMICS | SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON 2015 | BOOTH #2615

SIGNING SCHEDULE

All creators signing in our booth offer their autographs for FREE. FREE prints, comics, or posters are provided for most of our signings (while supplies last). You may purchase or bring items to be signed; however, we may restrict the type or number of items to be signed as necessary.

Some signings require a wristband for entry, as noted on the schedule. Drawings for wristbands for these events will begin at show opening the day before and day of each signing. Come to the Dark Horse booth early for the best chance to join these events.

Lines may also be closed for some signings due to crowding or time restrictions.

We have two signing stages. One features art by Dave Palumbo for our Prometheus/Aliens/AVP/Predator: Fire and Stone crossover comic event. The other features art by E. M. Gist for Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan’s The Strain. The location of each signing is indicated by the following abbreviations:

FS = Fire and Stone Signing Stage ST = The Strain Signing Stage

All events are subject to change. Some restrictions apply. Please see Dark Horse Comics staff if you have questions.

THURSDAY, JULY 9

11:00 a.m.-11:50 a.m. ST WEB COMICS: TARZAN, JOHN CARTER AND MORE: Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.

12:00 p.m.–12:50 p.m. FS THE ART OF HE-MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE, SUNDOWNERS: Tim Seeley

1:00 p.m.–1:50 p.m. FS REXODUS: James Farr, Eric Lee, Paul Wizikowski, Mark Steele, Kevin Anderson

1:00 p.m.–1:50 p.m. ST MAE: Gene Ha

2:00 p.m.–2:50 p.m. FS BARB WIRE: Chris Warner, Adam Hughes, Gabe Eltaeb, Michael Heisler

2:00 p.m.–2:50 p.m. ST BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER: Christos Gage

3:00 p.m.–3:50 p.m. FS TBA!

3:00 p.m.–3:50 p.m. ST PLANTS VS. ZOMBIES: Jeremy Vanhoozer, Paul Tobin

4:00 p.m.–4:50 p.m. FS THIS DAMNED BAND: Paul Cornell, Tony Parker

4:00 p.m.–4:50 p.m. ST THE TOMORROWS: Curt Pires

5:00 p.m.–5:50 p.m. FS DARK MATTER CAST SIGNING: Melissa O’Neil (Two), Anthony Lemke (Three),

Jodelle Ferland (Five), Roger Cross (Six)

5:00 p.m.–5:50 p.m. ST BANDETTE, COLDER: Paul Tobin, BANDETTE: Colleen Coover

6:00 p.m.–6:50 p.m. FS FIRE AND STONE (PROMETHEUS, ALIENS, ALIEN VS. PREDATOR, PREDATOR,

PROMETHEUS: OMEGA): Paul Tobin, Chris Roberson, Joshua Williamson,

Kelly Sue DeConnick, Dave Palumbo

6:00 p.m.–6:50 p.m. ST THE LAST OF US, THE ART OF THE LAST OF US, THE ART OF UNCHARTED

TRILOGY: Neil Druckmann

FRIDAY, JULY 10

10:00 a.m.–10:50 a.m. FS USAGI YOJIMBO, 47 RONIN: Stan Sakai

10:00 a.m.–10:50 a.m. ST ELFQUEST: Richard Pini, Wendy Pini

11:00 a.m.–11:50 a.m. FS THE SHAOLIN COWBOY, THE BIG GUY AND RUSTY THE BOY ROBOT: Geof Darrow

11:00 a.m.–11:50 a.m. ST THE WITCHER: Paul Tobin, Rafał Jaki, Damien Monnier

12:00 p.m.–1:30 p.m. FS AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER, THE LEGEND OF KORRA: Michael Dante DiMartino, Bryan Konietzko, Gene Luen Yang (WRISTBAND REQUIRED)

12:00 p.m.–12:50 p.m. ST THE COURAGEOUS PRINCESS: Rod Espinosa

AGE OF REPTILES: Ricardo Delgado

1:00 p.m.–1:50 p.m. ST THE PAYBACKS: Donny Cates, Eliot Rahal

2:00 p.m.–2:50 p.m. FS HELLBOY IN HELL, HELLBOY AND THE B.P.R.D., BALTIMORE: Mike Mignola

2:00 p.m.–2:50 p.m. ST EI8HT: Rafael Albuquerque, Mike Johnson

3:00 p.m.–3:50 p.m. FS DARK MATTER CAST SIGNING: Melissa O’Neil (Two), Anthony Lemke (Three),

Jodelle Ferland (Five), Roger Cross (Six)

3:00 p.m.–3:50 p.m. ST ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR: Alex de Campi, Colleen Coover

4:00 p.m.–4:50 p.m. FS THE STRAIN: Guillermo del Toro, Mike Huddleston, E. M. Gist (WRISTBAND REQUIRED)

4:00 p.m.–4:50 p.m. ST CONCRETE PARK: Erika Alexander, Tony Puryear

5:00 p.m.–5:50 p.m. FS GRENDEL VS. THE SHADOW: Matt Wagner, Brennan Wagner

5:00 p.m.–5:50 p.m. ST LADY KILLER: Joëlle Jones

6:00 p.m.–6:50 p.m. FS KING TIGER: Randy Stradley, Doug Wheatley, Michael Heisler

6:00 p.m.–6:50 p.m. ST TOMB RAIDER: Corinna Bechko

SATURDAY, JULY 11

10:00 a.m.–10:50 a.m. ST JUNGLE TALES OF TARZAN: Sergio Cariello, Steven E. Gordon, Diana Leto,

Carlos Argüello-Süllow, Mark Wheatley, Daren Bader, Thomas Yeates

11:00 a.m.–11:50 a.m. FS ELFQUEST: Richard Pini, Wendy Pini

11:00 a.m.–11:50 a.m. ST COLONUS: Ken Pisani

12:00 p.m.–12:50 p.m. FS THE GOON, CHIMICHANGA: Eric Powell

12:00 p.m.–12:50 p.m. ST DEATH HEAD: Nick Keller, Zack Keller

1:00 p.m.–1:50 p.m. ST TBA!

1:30 p.m.–2:50 p.m. FS SERENITY, BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER, ANGEL & FAITH: Joss Whedon

(WRISTBAND REQUIRED)

2:00 p.m.–2:50 p.m. ST MASS EFFECT: Mike Gamble, Chris Wynn, Ian Frazier, Reid Buckmaster

3:00 p.m.–3:50 p.m. FS MIDNIGHT SOCIETY: Drew Edward Johnson

3:00 p.m.–3:50 p.m. ST MIRROR’S EDGE: Christofer Emgård

4:00 p.m.–4:50 p.m. FS CREEPY, EERIE: Dan Braun

4:00 p.m.–4:50 p.m. ST DRAGON AGE: Mike Laidlaw, Ben Gelinas, Nick Thornborrow

5:00 p.m.–5:50 p.m. FS GIRLFIEND: Jacob Pander, Arnold Pander

5:00 p.m.–5:50 p.m. ST HARROW COUNTY: Cullen Bunn

6:00 p.m.–6:50 p.m. FS MULAN: REVELATIONS: Marc Andreyko, Robert Alter

6:00 p.m.–6:50 p.m. ST MIND MGMT, PAST AWAYS, 2 SISTERS, PISTOLWHIP: Matt Kindt

SUNDAY, JULY 12

10:00 a.m.–10:50 a.m. FS ITTY BITTY HELLBOY, AW YEAH COMICS!, GRIMMISS ISLAND: Art Baltazar, Franco

10:00 a.m.–10:50 a.m. ST EMPOWERED: Adam Warren

11:00 a.m.–12:50 p.m. FS FIGHT CLUB 2: Chuck Palahniuk, Cameron Stewart, David Mack (WRISTBAND REQUIRED. One minicomic per wristband will be provided, or you may bring a Fight Club 2 comic. No other items allowed. Other restrictions may apply.)

12:00 p.m.–12:50 p.m. ST EMILY AND THE STRANGERS: Rob Reger, Buzz Parker

1:00 p.m.-1:50 p.m. FS LEAVING MEGALOPOLIS, TOMB RAIDER: Gail Simone

2:00 p.m.–2:50 p.m. FS TWO BROTHERS, DE:TALES: Gabriel Bá, Fábio Moon

2:00 p.m.–2:50 p.m. ST MASS EFFECT: Mike Gamble, Chris Wynn, Ian Frazier, Reid Buckmaster