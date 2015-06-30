The original cast of A Goofy Movie will celebrate the 20th anniversary by reuniting at D23 EXPO in August.

A Goofy Movie was released April 7, 1995 and film producer Don Hahn hosts a panel of A Goofy Movie talent including Disney Legend Bill Farmer (Goofy), Jason Marsden (Max), Jim Cummings (Pete), Rob Paulsen (P.J.), and writer Jymn Magon, who will share behind-the-scenes stories and surprising anecdotes from the fan-favorite musical on Friday August 14, 6 p.m., Stage 28.

Along with this event, there have also been a more events announced to take place at D23:

The Making of American Experience: Walt Disney

Saturday, August 15, 4:30 p.m., Stage 28

This fall, PBS will premiere a new two-part, four-hour film exploring the life and legacy of Walt Disney as part of the American Experience series. Go behind-the-scenes with the team who brought the project together for a special sneak peek of the film: moderator Don Hahn (film producer, Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King), Sarah Colt (director/producer, American Experience: Walt Disney), Neal Gabler (biographer, Walt Disney: The Triumph of the American Imagination), and Becky Cline, the Director of the Walt Disney Archives. Best of Destination D

Sunday, August 16, 4:30 p.m., Stage 28

Since 2010, D23 Destination D events have offered D23 Members the chance to celebrate their favorite Disney subjects with unique and in-depth presentations from Disney Legends, Imagineers, animators, and others who have made magic on film, at Disney theme parks, and beyond. At D23 EXPO 2015, D23 is bringing two popular presentations from prior Destination D events together for a celebration of Walt Disney World® Resort—including a look back to its construction, early development, and favorite attractions of the past with Disney Legend and Walt Disney Archives founder Dave Smith. Then, Imagineer Jason Grandt will provide a modern look at Disney Parks and offer a designer’s point of view of details and “Easter Eggs” found throughout different attractions.

Tickets for D23 EXPO 2015 are $74 for a one-day adult admission and $54 for children 3–12. Tickets for members of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club are $65 for a one-day adult admission and $48 for children. Multi-day money-saving tickets are also available. D23 Members can save as much as $112 off the price of admission, based on the purchase of four three-day tickets at the D23 Member rate. For more information on tickets and the ticket pricing structure for D23 Members and general admission, visit D23EXPO.com.