Aragon7

In conjunction with the retirement of world-famous portrait artist Robert Aragon, trading card manufacturer Mark’s Non-Sports Cards will be releasing a limited number of binders (a first) from the card series THE ART OF ROBERT ARAGON at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. There will be three levels of the large D-ring binders, all of which will have the same images on the front/back and inside, for a total of 280 binders. Each binder will have artwork on the inside as well (a first of its kind.) Check out the different levels of binders and what’s included!

Binder

Level 1: Standard Binder

* The Art of Robert Aragon standard binder will include one random Autograph Card or one random Sketch Card from the trading card series for a total of one card.

* 125 unnumbered binders will be created. Suggested retail price is $45.00.

Level 2: Factory Binder

* The Art of Robert Aragon factory binder will include two Autograph cards or two Sketch cards or one autograph card and one sketch card from the trading card series for a total of two cards.

* A special Sketch Card drawn by artist Robert Aragon for this binder will be included.

* Each binder will be numbered and include one unopened box of 2013’s The Art of Robert Aragon, which includes a base set and one unopened The Art of Robert of Robert Aragon Comic-Con pack originally released in 2014.

* This binder will include Chase Sets of the 9 card Faces of Fear, 9 card Vincent Price set and a new limited 6 card Leather set featuring images from the six card Wood Chase Set.

* Finally, the binder will have a signed/numbered letter (1 through 125) from Robert Aragon himself.

* 125 binders will be made and numbered. Suggested retail price is $130.00.

(L) The new Leather Card (prototype) and one of the Wood Chase cards. (R)

Level 3: Premium Binder

* The Art of Robert Aragon premium binder will include three random Autograph cards or Sketch cards or a combination of autograph and sketch cards from the trading card series for a total of three cards.

* One VERY EXCEPTIONAL Sketch Card drawn by Robert Aragon himself and numbered to the Premium Binder number (P1 through P30.)

* Each binder will include one unopened box of 2013’s The Art of Robert Aragon, which includes a base set and one unopened The Art of Robert of Robert Aragon Comic-Con pack originally released in 2014.

* This binder will include Chase Sets of the 9 card Faces of Fear, 9 card Vincent Price set and a new limited 6 card Leather set featuring images from the six card Wood Chase Set.

* Each binder will include 2014’s Comic-Con 9 card Classic Monster Art chase set.

* Two random Redemption Cards or one random Redemption Card and one Prop Card from the series.

* One limited 8×10 Monster Artwork Lithograph signed and numbered by Robert Aragon. The artwork is numbered to the binder and will only be made for the Premium Binder series.

* Finally, a signed and numbered letter (P1 through P30) from Robert Aragon will be included.

* 30 binders will be made and numbered. Suggested retail price is $335.00.

Aragon3The Art of Robert Aragon is available for purchase at San Diego’s Comic-Con at Mark’s Non-Sports Cards booth #5616.  Binders will also be available for purchase online at: mnscards.com.

Note: Some contents in the binders may vary until the release date at San Diego’s Comic-Con.

