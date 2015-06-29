In conjunction with the retirement of world-famous portrait artist Robert Aragon, trading card manufacturer Mark’s Non-Sports Cards will be releasing a limited number of binders (a first) from the card series THE ART OF ROBERT ARAGON at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. There will be three levels of the large D-ring binders, all of which will have the same images on the front/back and inside, for a total of 280 binders. Each binder will have artwork on the inside as well (a first of its kind.) Check out the different levels of binders and what’s included!

Level 1: Standard Binder

* The Art of Robert Aragon standard binder will include one random Autograph Card or one random Sketch Card from the trading card series for a total of one card.

* 125 unnumbered binders will be created. Suggested retail price is $45.00.

Level 2: Factory Binder

* The Art of Robert Aragon factory binder will include two Autograph cards or two Sketch cards or one autograph card and one sketch card from the trading card series for a total of two cards.

* A special Sketch Card drawn by artist Robert Aragon for this binder will be included.

* Each binder will be numbered and include one unopened box of 2013’s The Art of Robert Aragon, which includes a base set and one unopened The Art of Robert of Robert Aragon Comic-Con pack originally released in 2014.

* This binder will include Chase Sets of the 9 card Faces of Fear, 9 card Vincent Price set and a new limited 6 card Leather set featuring images from the six card Wood Chase Set.

* Finally, the binder will have a signed/numbered letter (1 through 125) from Robert Aragon himself.

* 125 binders will be made and numbered. Suggested retail price is $130.00.

Level 3: Premium Binder

* The Art of Robert Aragon premium binder will include three random Autograph cards or Sketch cards or a combination of autograph and sketch cards from the trading card series for a total of three cards.

* One VERY EXCEPTIONAL Sketch Card drawn by Robert Aragon himself and numbered to the Premium Binder number (P1 through P30.)

* Each binder will include one unopened box of 2013’s The Art of Robert Aragon, which includes a base set and one unopened The Art of Robert of Robert Aragon Comic-Con pack originally released in 2014.

* This binder will include Chase Sets of the 9 card Faces of Fear, 9 card Vincent Price set and a new limited 6 card Leather set featuring images from the six card Wood Chase Set.

* Each binder will include 2014’s Comic-Con 9 card Classic Monster Art chase set.

* Two random Redemption Cards or one random Redemption Card and one Prop Card from the series.

* One limited 8×10 Monster Artwork Lithograph signed and numbered by Robert Aragon. The artwork is numbered to the binder and will only be made for the Premium Binder series.

* Finally, a signed and numbered letter (P1 through P30) from Robert Aragon will be included.

* 30 binders will be made and numbered. Suggested retail price is $335.00.

The Art of Robert Aragon is available for purchase at San Diego’s Comic-Con at Mark’s Non-Sports Cards booth #5616. Binders will also be available for purchase online at: mnscards.com.

Note: Some contents in the binders may vary until the release date at San Diego’s Comic-Con.