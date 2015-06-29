400 SHARES Share Tweet

Director Justin Lin (Fast & Furious 6) has taken to his Twitter account to release the first behind-the-scenes image from Star Trek 3. In the process, he has released the presumed title of the next installment in the Star Trek franchise. Check out the tweet!

Justin LinVerified account ‏ @ trailingjohnson

Let the next Starfleet voyage begin! # StarTrekBeyond # LLAP

So, unofficially it looks as though the third film in the series will be entitled Star Trek Beyond. In early May, actor/screenwriter Simon Pegg (Scotty) unofficially used this title in a blog. So this supports the name of the new film, but things have been known to change.

The image depicts the “Starfleet: United Federation of Planets” patch. Notice there is no familiar hole inside the “A” shape, which appears to be made of deerskin. Also, the planets surrounding the centerpiece are raised. Hopefully, the script will call for a new adventure where no man has gone before and leave the Klingons, Romulans and all the other rehashed alien cultures behind.

One thing is for certain, wherever the U.S.S. Enterprise winds up in space, the action will be fast and furious.

Star Trek 3 a.k.a. Star Trek Beyond will open in theaters on July 8, 2016. The film stars Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldana, Simon Pegg, John Cho, Anton Yelchin, Sofia Boutella, Joseph Gatt and Idris Elba (rumored.) Doug Jung and Simon Pegg wrote the screenplay based on characters created by Gene Roddenberry. Justin Lin directs.

Sources: collider, IMDb