Marvel really delivered with the announcements today as they announced three new on going series debuting this Fall. The first was Totally Awesome Hulk, which will debut an all-new Hulk, the second was that Marvel will be brining back the A-Force with a newer Marvel character Singularity taking center stage and the third announcement is this: Uncanny Inhumans will include Medusa, Black Bolt, Triton, Reader, Human Torch, and Beast!

The new series will come from the team of Charles Soule and Steve McNiven, who currently brought us The Death of Wolverine. In this new series, eight months have passed. From her throne on New Attilan, Queen Medusa and her new paramour Johnny Storm seek to bolster Human and Inhuman relations with the world’s eyes upon them. Yet in the shadows, the Midnight King has other plans. Black Bolt now runs covert operations in service of a larger, more mysterious goal. What is he up to? Meanwhile, what could have happened between Inhumans and Mutants to make Beast join up with the Inhumans? Did we mention Kang the Conqueror, the most dangerous villain throughout Marvel’s history seeks to exploit the Inhumans for his own gain?”

Writer Charles Soule also revealed that “something gigantic happened that will affect Inuhmans and Mutants alike” and that X-Men’s Beast, aka Hank McCoy, “is now living in the Inhuman citadel of New Attilan, working directly with Queen Medusa and the other Inhuman.”

The Uncanny Inhumans will be coming this Fall.