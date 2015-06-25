The wait is almost over. On September 25, 2015 Eli Roth’s The Green Inferno finally hits movie theaters. Below you can check out the full length trailer. Learn more about THE GREEN INFERNO on: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheGreenInferno?fref=ts Twitter: www.twitter.com/thegreeninferno Instagram: www.instagram/thegreeninferno YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aGGPTlrX_PE Hashtag: #TheGreenInferno Release: September 25, 2015 Director: Eli Roth Writers: Eli Roth and Guillermo Amoeda Cast: Lorenza Izzo, Ariel Levy, Daryl Sabara, Kirby Bliss Blanton, Sky Ferreira, Magda Apanowicz, Nicolás Martínez, Aaron Burns, Ignacia Allamand, Ramón Llao and Richard Burgi Synopsis: How far would you go for a cause you believe in? In Eli Roth’s terrifying new film, The Green Inferno, a group of college students take their humanitarian protest from New York to the Amazon jungle only to be taken prisoner by the indigenous tribe they came to save. The Green Inferno marks Eli Roth’s return to directing for the big screen for the first time since his Hostel franchise, and tells the story of what happens when “slacktavism,” the well-meaning social media response to global catastrophes, turns into terror in the depths of the Amazon rainforest. Dark and primitive customs still rule the Amazon jungle: cannibalism and other mind, body and soul-destroying rituals. Trapped in the village, these high-tech modern-world students experience the ultimate in primal barbaric terror, suffering unspeakable acts of violence in an intense and chilling rituals reserved only for the most threatening intruders. Opens September 25 from BH Tilt SHARE THISFacebookTwitterGoogleTumblrRedditMorePrintEmailLinkedInPinterestPocket Related