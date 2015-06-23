Curious George is back with a all-new full length movie in Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle. The new animated film debuts June 23 on dvd and digital HD. Here is my review of the dvd…

In Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle, everyone’s favorite curious monkey is offered to take on a very important space mission. When George becomes his curious self during the mission, he crash-lands in Africa and you already know what to expect with Curious George, all kinds of mischief and adventure. Now the search is on for George, and The Man with the Yellow Hat desperately needs to find him.

The story was one that you can expect from the franchise. George getting into all kinds of trouble while making friends and taking the audience through a huge adventure. I think children will have a lots of fun watching George swing around in the jungle and singing along to all of the songs. Also, the film was a pretty good length at an hour and twenty-one minutes long.

Universal 1440 Entertainment made sure that this film had lots of music for the kids to sing along to. You can tell this because of a couple reasons. One: there is a lot of songs and music throughout this new adventure. Two: the only bonus features that this dvd has are four all-new sing alongs.

There are two big named voices featured in this film, John Goodman and Angela Bassett. Who isn’t a fan of John Goodman? And nobody can deny the talent of Angela Bassett. These two actors whose voices are really familiar to the ear, help the film immensely.

Verdict

Curious George is a character that a lot of us watched at some point in our childhood. This film is a film that you can sit down and watch with your kids or your nieces and nephews and pass on the character to a new generation. They will enjoy Curious George’s crazy adventure and many parents will probably see a lot of similarities between George and their own children, which will be amusing for them. I do think that this dvd should have had more bonus features than just the sing alongs but I’m sure the children will love singing these over and over.

I gave the Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle dvd, 7 fridges out of 10 purely because it’s a film that children will enjoy.