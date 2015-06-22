Jackie Chan’s Dragon Blade opened earlier this year in China and proved to be a massive hit. The film earned critical acclaim for its lavishness and grand scale entertainment. Dragon Blade heralds a different kind of Jackie Chan. The stunts and fight choreography, directed by Chan, enhance this warrior epic in addition to some amazing cinematography. The film is slated to open in theaters and On Demand on September 4th. Check out the trailer and images!

Here is the storyline for this action-adventure-drama.

The film features the fight for the Silk Road when East and West collide. When corrupt Roman leader Tiberius (Adrien Brody) arrives with a giant army to claim the Silk Road, Huo An (Jackie Chan) and his group of trained warriors team up with an elite legion of renegade Roman soldiers led by General Lucius (John Cusack) to maintain the delicate balance of power in the region. To protect his country and his new friends, Huo An gathers the warriors of thirty-six ethnic nations together to fight Tiberius in an incredible epic battle.

Dragon Blade will arrive in theaters and On Demand on September 4th. The film stars Jackie Chan, Adrien Brody, John Cusack, Sharni Vinson, Alice Aoki, Peng Lin, Jozef Waite, Paul Philip Clark, KPop Music Superstar Si Won Choi, Mika Wang, Kevin Lee, Lorie Pester, Vanness Wu, Philippe Joly, Tomer Oz, Temur Mamisashvili, Brahim Achabbakhe, Joel Adrian, Max Huang, Emrah Yilmaz, Fatih Ugurlu, Raiden Integra, Danny Salay, Vander McLeod, Murray Clive Walker, Oleksii Liesnoi, Emrah Yilmaz, Kyle Shapiro, Paul W. He, James Lee Guy, Bassem Khayati, Konstantin Oschepkov, Jim Bennett, Alexey Surovtsev and Othmane Kosseir. Daniel Lee (Black Mask) wrote the screenplay and directs.

