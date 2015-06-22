After months and months of waiting, there’s only one day left for Rocksteady’s highly anticipated Batman: Arkham Knight, which will hit stores tomorrow. The official Twitter for the game released a new launch trailer for the final game, check it out below.

In the explosive finale to the Arkham series, Batman faces the ultimate threat against the city he is sworn to protect. The Scarecrow returns to unite an impressive roster of super villains, including Penguin, Two-Face and Harley Quinn, to destroy The Dark Knight forever. Batman: Arkham Knight introduces Rocksteady’s uniquely designed version of the Batmobile, which is drivable for the first time in the franchise. The addition of this legendary vehicle, combined with the acclaimed gameplay of the Batman Arkham series, offers gamers the ultimate and complete Batman experience as they tear through the streets and soar across the skyline of the entirety of Gotham City. Be The Batman.

Batman: Arkham Knight hits stores June 23