By the Eye of Agamotto, it has come to pass! After nearly 20 years, comic book publisher Marvel announced the return of Doctor Strange to his own self-titled comic book. The new ongoing series comes from creators Jason Aaron (Star Wars, Thor) and Chris Bachalo (Uncanny X-Men, Avengers!)

With a live-action Doctor Strange film starring Benedict Cumberbatch due out next year, Marvel is taking the initiative to introduce the Master of the Mystic Arts to a new generation of readers. The comic book will showcase a side of the Marvel Universe you’ve never seen before as the magical, mystical and all things weird lie at every turn. The Sorcerer Supreme resides in his Sanctum Sanctorum – the strangest place in this or any universe, where he protects this realm from the supernatural.

“Get ready for a brand new Doctor Strange for a brand new Marvel Universe,” says Marvel Editor-in-Chief Axel Alonso. “Jason Aaron and Chris Bachalo have rebuilt Marvel’s ’Sorcerer Supreme’ from the ground up with an excitingly [sic] original take that redefines the character going forward.”

The storyline will have repercussions for all magic users with a dark new power rising. The threat is growing, and Strange knows he won’t be powerful enough to stop it. If he is to have any kind of hope, it will take a different kind of Sorcerer Supreme. All magic comes with a price, and it’s high time Dr. Stephen Strange balanced the scales.

“None of Marvel’s other heavy hitters walk the same beat as Dr. Strange,” says Jason Aaron in an upcoming interview with Marvel.com. “None of them have to face the same sorts of repercussions whenever they use their powers. Being the Sorcerer Supreme is a unique responsibility. And it’s one that Stephen Strange embraces. Even though there’s no doubt that his job is one day going to leave him dead, damned or insane. So I want to celebrate all the weirdness that is Dr. Strange, while having him face a challenge unlike anything he’s ever faced before. One that rewrites the rulebook for what it means to be the Sorcerer Supreme.”

Doctor Strange #1 will arrive with his new mystic battle-axe in comic book stores and specialty shops this fall!

Source: marvel.com