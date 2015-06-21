Former Star Wars Episode One child actor, Jake Lloyd, was arrested after a car chase in South Carolina that ending with Lloyd crashing into trees.

According to sources Jake Lloyd, who’s mostly known for playing young Anakin Skywalker and future Darth Vader in Star Wars Episode One The Phantom Menace, lead Colleton County deputies on a high-speed chase that went over 100 miles. The chase came to a stop when the 26 year old hit trees. Lloyd was then arrested and charged with reckless driving and remains in jail Sunday.