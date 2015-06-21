450 SHARES Share Tweet

This past week at E3 I was able to get my hands on Star Wars Battlefront 3 and played some co-op Survival mode. Me and my rebel partner have been stranded on Tatooine after crash landing in our escape pod, star destroyers loom above as our transport gets shot out of the sky, blown to bits. We gather ourselves up and stand as a transmission comes through and Admiral Ackbar starts talking telling us that we have to hold out our position and wait until reinforcements arrive.

We transition smoothly into gameplay and I’m in third person mode, as I see my partner running in front of me, I jet pack to take the high ground and provide cover from the top. I switch from third person into First person as my first glimpse of a stormtrooper comes into frame, I shoot him down as he tumbles downhill and I see that four more have appeared and run towards my partner. I aim down my sights and start to fire on our enemies, getting a headshot on one and drawing their fire towards me as I hide behind a rock, letting my blaster rifle cool down. I tell my partner to flank the troopers and he does as I jet pack down and elbow a trooper in the face then shoot him down as my partner shoots the trooper next too me, round 1 is over.

We get orders to capture and defend an escape pod, so we run towards it checking our corners as the round began, the next wave was coming. I reach the escape pod and ask my partner to watch my back while I secure the pod and then as I turn around, the stormtroopers were coming around the corner. Some were coming straight towards us as another group broke towards the left. I told my partner to stay on the four coming towards us as I jetpack towards the left, throw a grenade, taking out two troopers then i shoot down the other two.

After a couple of rounds the stormtroopers brought a new threat. Snipers and shocktroopers now are brought into the map, making our survival harder, but not too hard as we take them out after a good firefight. The next round showed only two enemies… Only two? I tell my partner to stay vigilant as something doesn’t feel right, the two dots on our radar kept getting closer. I turn the corner and look up only to see an AT-ST towering and menacing, it notices me and open fire, the chase is on as the second walker cuts me off, I jet pack out to a higher ground and see my partner come to help, but it’s too late I get shot down and my life is down to one heart left. I run back into the fight and select my torpedo missile, I lock on to the AT-ST and pull the trigger, seconds later the walker is engulfed in flames and soon after I see the second one blow up as my partner jetpacks down and the demo ends.

What an amazing demo to play and such amazing attention to detail. The blaster fire that when hit an object it burst into tiny particles bouncing of the surface of your surroundings or your target. Survival mode in the game is pretty intense after awhile, to me it served as a training ground where you can get the hang and feel of the game, learn what tactic works against your enemies to get to your goal. The only way any of this is possible is by good communication with your teammate, constant feedback and talking helps you and your partner survive until reinforcements and your way out arrives. One problem I encountered was when you raise your personal shield, I thought I could fire and hit my enemies but the game doesn’t allow you to fire, so it serves as a temporary cover to either regenerate health or cool down your weapon. It didn’t take too long to get used to the controls given that their basically the same as any first person shooter game. The only downside of the demo was that I wish it was longer! But hey it’s ok to be teased, because I will be getting this game when it comes out.

There was no doubt that Battlefront 3 is going to be a great game, and one of the most anticipated ever. The gameplay was solid and smooth and is basically everything we’ve wanted to emerge ourselves into the world that is Star Wars.