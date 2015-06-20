The Disney and ABC hit series Once Upon A Time is coming to blu-ray and DVD with its complete fourth season on August 18.

Here are all the details on the release:

ONCE UPON A TIME:

THE COMPLETE FOURTH SEASON

Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Hans, and Sven Join Everyone’s Favorite Fairytale While

The Queens of Darkness Bring Their Own Icy New Twists

Relive All 23 Thrilling Episodes and Revel in the Intoxicating Magic and Mystery with Blu-ray™ Exclusive Bonus Features, Available on Blu-ray and DVD August 18th

Synopsis: Love. As seductive and dangerous as magic, this potent, unpredictable force proves to be the ultimate weapon in the epic battle between good and evil in ABC’s Once Upon a Time: The Complete Fourth Season.

Soon after Emma and Hook unwittingly bring Elsa of Arendelle to Storybrooke, they encounter the mysterious Snow Queen, whose relentless obsession with both Emma and Elsa has chilling consequences. Meanwhile, it appears Regina has at last found true love with Robin Hood, but how will she react when her happy ending is thwarted yet again by a maddening twist of fate? Then, a banished Rumplestiltskin enlists the Queens of Darkness (Maleficent, Ursula, Cruella De Vil) in an insidious scheme to rewrite their own endings and corrupt the Savior by turning her newly blissful heart pitch-black.

Relive all 21 thrilling episodes of Season 4. Plus, delve deeper with never-before-seen bonus features as you revel in the intoxicating magic and mystery of Once Upon a Time –spellbinding now… and forever after!

Cast: “Once Upon A Time” stars Ginnifer Goodwin as Snow White/Mary Margaret Blanchard, Jennifer Morrison as Emma Swan, Josh Dallas as Prince Charming/David Nolan, Emilie de Ravin as Belle French/Lacey, Colin O’Donoghue as Captain Hook/Killian Jones, Lana Parrilla as Evil Queen/Regina Mills, Jared Gilmore as Peter Pan/Henry Mills, Michael Raymond-James as Baelfire/Neal Cassidy, Robert Carlyle as Rumplestiltskin/Mr. Gold.

Creator & Executive

Producer: Edward Kitsis, Adam Horowitz

Bonus Features: DEFROSTING FROZEN – An arctic blast hit Storybrooke this year as the characters from “Frozen” and “The Snow Queen” took over the first half of the season. Defrost this 12 episode event as we talk to the actors who played Anna, Elsa, Kristoff and Snow Queen and for the first time in forever, explore how Disney Animation’s blockbuster film was adapted for the small screen.

BEHIND THE MAGIC TOUR – Join hosts Josh Dallas and Ginnifer Goodwin as they take you on an exclusive back stage tour on the stages of “Once Upon A Time.” See the sets, meet the crew and eat the food as we go behind the scenes and find out what makes “Once Upon A Time” the most magical show on television.

THREE WHO STAYED – Meet three residents of Storybrooke who decided to stay in Storybrooke after the ice wall came down.

THE FAIREST BLOOPERS OF THEM ALL

DELETED SCENES

AUDIO COMMENTARIES

Release Date: August 18th, 2015

Languages/Subtitles: DVD: English Dolby Digital 5.1 Audio/English SDH, French and Spanish Subtitles

BD: English 2.0 Dolby Digital; 5.1 DTS-HDMA Audio/English SDH, French and Spanish Subtitles

Run Time: Approximately 966 minutes (23 episodes/5 discs) (excludes bonus)

Rating: TV PG DLSV

Studio ABC Studios

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1