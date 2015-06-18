Recently at E3 we saw a six minute gameplay trailer of Star Wars Battlefront which ended with Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader Clashing. Both Luke and Vader are playable characters in the game as well as Boba Fett. In the game modes supporting them the Heroes and Villains will be unlocked through a power up found on the map.

EA also revealed the following details on the playable characters announced so far.

Luke Skywalker: The ultimate Hero in the Star Wars franchise, Luke Skywalker is a powerful yet acrobatic character who of course fights off the opposition armed with his Lightsaber – a Jedi’s weapon. Luke has a varied and powerful moveset, featuring a wide-sweeping, heavy attack with the Lightsaber that can take out large groups of enemies. For more distant targets, the Force Push is a gratifying move that will send Imperial troops flying, and Saber Rush lets you use the Force to propel yourself extremely quickly for a lightning-fast attack. So make no mistake: the Force is strong with this one.

Darth Vader: The most menacing villain of Star Wars, arguably of all time, the looming and foreboding Darth Vader is designed to strike fear into his opponents. Vader is more ponderous and purposeful in his moves compared to the acrobatic Luke, but his abilities more than make up for it. Vader also has a heavy attack for short-range uses that will come in handy when running into a group of Rebels. The iconic and evil Force Choke lets you strangle enemies from a distance and is great to combine with the crowd-controlling Sabre Throw move. The latter sees you throwing your weapon against a group of enemies, killing more or less everyone in your way. And as with all the Heroes and Villains, combining all these attacks is something we hope you’ll find hugely satisfying.

Boba Fett: A mysterious, cold-blooded fan-favorite, Boba Fett is a very different Villain compared with Darth Vader. Gadget-laden from head to toe, this bounty hunter has several features that you’ll get to play with. The Jetpack lets Fett fly around the battlefield and take pot shots from the air with his EE-3 Carbine Rifle, making the Villain extremely mobile. Boba Fett also has two wrist launchers, one armed with a rocket, perfect for long-range attacks, and one with a Flame Blast attack for when things get up close. You’ll want to keep your distance though, especially when Boba Fett battles with the opposing teams’ Heroes.