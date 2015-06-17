I had a chance to walk the halls and exhibition areas of E3 once again, but this time I wasn’t alone. I went at my own pace and took my time. However, every once in a while a “Walker” from AMC’s The Walking Dead would pop up out of nowhere. I have to say, “These are by far the best undead cast members I have ever seen.” They played their parts and never broke character or talked. They growled and did the jerky, rigor mortis shuffle, but what really sold it for me was the makeup. This deadly aesthetic cocktail alone sold me on the game. Other than doing a zombie double take and almost jumping out of my own skin, I was able to find a few more interesting booths and displays at the expo.

Star Wars: Battlefront did not disappoint. It was a surprise to be able to run around the Tatooine desert shooting Imperial Stormtrooper patrols. I was able to take down an AT-ST Walker before meeting my demise at the hands of the Empire.

I gave Major League Baseball a fair chance and found the stats, game play and graphics to be spot on. I don’t normally play sports related games (okay, I do like basketball,) but this game is one I would definitely purchase or put on my Christmas wish list. Other than that, tomorrow is another day at E3. Check out the images!