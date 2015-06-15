400 SHARES Share Tweet

The Plants vs. Zombies world gets great depth with this new series.

Plants vs. Zombies: Bully for You #1 explores the world and characters of the very popular video game. Zomboss has gone around terrorizing and bullying Neighborville but yet again, he has gone over the line and the citizens will not stand for it.

The series is being written by Paul Tobin who proves that he can do about just anything when it comes to storytelling. Whether it’s dark and gory or fun and kid friendly. I really liked the humor in this book. It’s the kind of humor that anyone would get and is for all ages.

The way that the characters from the video game like Crazy Dave and Zomboss were featured in the book, gave more depth to them as there was more backstory given them. It also proved more character development to the newer characters in the Plants vs. Zombie world.

The art was done by Ron Chan who nails the same unique look from the video game. The characters are very well drawn and with the colors, it makes each panel pop.

Plants vs. Zombies: Bully for You #1 is a book that fans of all ages can enjoy. It’s has light-hearted humor and makes the characters of the video game even more interesting. AT only $2.99, you can really go wrong with this one plus you get a few extra pages with two mini stories.

Plants vs. Zombies: Bully for You #1 is available June 17.