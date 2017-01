Forest Whitaker is reportedly in negotiations to join Gareth Edwards‘ Star Wars Rogue One. While his role is unknown at the moment, Variety is reporting that Whitaker is in talks to join the cast of the first Anthology film. the film’s plot, which centers on a group of rebel fighters who are planning to steal the Death Star plans

He could join the film’s actors including Felicity Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Diego Luna, and Riz Ahmed.

Source:Collider.com