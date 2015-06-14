200 SHARES Share Tweet

Ever since I first saw McFarland, USA I’ve been raving about what a great film it is and it’s now available on Blu-ray. In fact I think it’s one of the best movies I’ve seen this year. It’s an uplifting and motivational story based on true events. Similar to Rocky it will make you want to get up and go running.

Kevin Costner plays coach Jim White. He is a hard-working humble family guy trying to make a living to support his family. In the beginning of the film, he coaches football. Later, White is transferred to a predominantly Latino high school where he and the students have a bit of a culture clash. Although the school is full of sports underachievers, he notices that the school has many students with some great running abilities and starts a Track and Field team there. In the process, he takes the team to the championships.

The video quality, like most Blu-rays, is amazing. It’s not a film that uses special effects, but it does have some nice cinematography that looks great in the transfer.

The audio is also great in both English DTS-HD 5.1 and Spanish Dolby Digital 5.1. The disc also offers Portuguese Dolby Digital 5.1 but since I don’t speak the language I did not try it. The film offers a great soundtrack so I’m happy that the audio is perfect.

Since I loved the film and its characters, who are based on real people, I love the fact that the Blu-ray has a “McFarland Reflections” Bonus Feature. It stars the real life people portrayed in the film, including Kevin Costner and more.

I highly recommend this film and Blu-ray. It’s perfect for you to watch with your family.

I give it 8 out of 10.

Here are some technical specs.

Video

Codec: MPEG-4 AVC

Resolution: 1080p

Aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Audio

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1

Portuguese: Dolby Digital 5.1

Subtitles

English, English SDH, Spanish, Portuguese

Discs

50GB Blu-ray Disc

Single disc (1 BD)

iTunes digital copy

Digital copy

Packaging

Slipcover in original pressing

Playback

Region A (B, C untested)