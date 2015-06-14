Sunday, E3 2015 opened up their kiosks and counters to let exhibitors, media and trade show attendees pick up their badges at the Los Angeles Convention Center. No one was allowed in the exhibition areas, but that didn’t stop Nuke the Fridge from checking out the exterior of the convention center. Banners and tents for different games such as Mad Max, Assassins Creed Syndicate, Fallout 4, Batman Arkham Knight, Street Fighter V, Call of Duty: Black Ops, Battleborn and Star Wars Battlefront made their presence known. Many surprises are in store for video game geeks this week. So stay tuned to Nuke the Fridge. Check out the images!

E3 will officially invade the Los Angeles Convention Center on Tuesday and end on Thursday of this week. There will be a lot of events happening in and around the convention center.