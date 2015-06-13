Another of Studio Ghibli’s anime films is being released by Disney this Tuesday June 16 and it is yet another from the Anime icon, Hayao Miyazaki. The Cat Returns comes to blu-ray, DVD and digital HD and here is the review!

The Cat Returns is an animated Japanese film about a young girl named Haru who saves the life of a cat and this changes her life in the strangest of ways.

Now this is going to sound weird, but in the story, after Haru (voiced by Anne Hathaway) saves the life of a cat, the cat begins to talk to her and somehow has her wondering what it would be like to marry a cat. In American culture, we have only seen something as weird as this in Howard the Duck but in Anime, anything goes. Now this causes all kinds of chaos and adventure in the film. Haru desperately tries to get out of marrying a cat, even after she has turned into a cat. Good thing for Haru, she makes a couple of friends along the way, which will go to any lengths to help her out.

The cast of this American version is a another star studded cast. This animated film features the voices of Anne Hathaway, Cary Elwes, Peter Boyle, Elliot Gould, Kristen Bell, Judy Greer, Andy Richter, Tim Curry and many more. This cast does a great job at translating this film into English and keeps all of the characters personalities intact.

Bonus Features

The bonus features that come along in this blu-ray release are some for the fans of the original Japanese film and of the American version of the film. The original Japanese storyboards are included along with the original Japanese trailers and TV spots. There is also “The Making of The Cat Returns,” which is an English subtitled documentary that takes you behind the animated film and tells you how the project first got started back in 1999 and where the characters came from. My favorite of the features was “Behind the Microphone.” This special feature gives you interviews with the American cast and they let you know what it was like working on this film.

Verdict

Fans that love the animated films of Studio Ghibli, will most likely enjoy this blu-ray release. Cat lovers would also probably like this as well, I’m sure “the cat lady” would. If you watch this animated film, you are most likely an Anime fan already, so you will get the storyline more than someone who isn’t well aquatinted with the genre would (I’m actually one of the ones not so well acquainted with Anime). The cast was great, the bonus features are pretty good and the film looks extra clear in blu-ray. Don’t forget, you also get the DVD with this blu-ray combo pack as well as more Disney Rewards points.

I would give The Cat Returns blu-ray release, 6 fridges out of 10.