If you believe history repeats itself then, yes. Xbox’s social media chief Larry Hyrb otherwise known as Major Nelson is hosting Xbox Fan Fest 2015. An event that takes place Sunday Jun 14 at the Microsoft store in the Westfield Century City shopping center.

Here’s the details:

And finally, if you’re in the LA-area, we have something even bigger for you – Xbox FanFest: E3 2015. Xbox FanFest: E3 2015 Xbox will give 500 lucky fans a one-of-a-kind ticket for E3 week, the gaming industry’s biggest showcase. The Xbox FanFest Ticket will include: Entry into the Xbox E3 2015 Briefing on Monday, June 15th, 9:30 am PT, at the Galen Center in downtown Los Angeles.

Invite to the exclusive Xbox FanFest Party, Monday afternoon, June 15th, where fans will get to play the best exclusives and biggest blockbuster games this holiday and beyond.

VIP access to the Xbox esports Celebrity Challenge & Twitch Party sponsored by Xbox.

Meet-and-greet with some of the industry’s top developers, leaders and influencers.

Even more surprise events during the week. When is Xbox FanFest? Sunday, June 14th through Thursday, June 18th. Where Do I Get Tickets? Fans can begin lining up at Microsoft at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, starting at 10 p.m. PDT on Saturday, June 13. This Microsoft store is located at 10250 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles, though the line will start near the LensCrafters on Avenue of the Stars. How Many Tickets Will Be Available? 500 tickets

The legal stuff boils down to having to be 21 and over with a valid xbox live account (no gold membership necessary). You will have to sign a liability release.

What does this all mean? If you’re an average gamer whose always wanted to see the country’s biggest gaming show in person then this could be your opportunity. Last year Microsoft held a similar event where 200 guests were granted access to the Xbox press event and the E3 show floor. Reports last month indicated that the ESA which runs E3 granted all the major publishers guest passes for their fans. 500 free passes to E3 doesn’t seem like a stretch. Though the people behind the event remain coy calling them “surprises”, it’s about 90% odds a show floor pass would be among this year’s rewards.

Even if by some chance they don’t include E3 passes for this year, there’s still a chance the lucky 500 will be rewarded with something huge. We all remember the year Xbox gave away 360s to everyone at their press event.

As of now the RSVP on Facebook is at 186 “going”, if you always wanted to attend E3 it seems like you’ve got nothing to lose and everything to gain by doing what you’ll probably already do for SDCC.