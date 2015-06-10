The X-Files‘ revival is in production this week, Fox‘s social media accounts released the first official photo of Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson.) Check it out!

The X-Files ‏ @ thexfilesfox

EXCLUSIVE: Your first look at Mulder and Scully! # TheXFiles pic.twitter.com/UexSfktTbA

The show’s stars, as well as creator Chris Carter (who is also directing the revival’s first hour,) have taken to social media to document the process of filming the event series. (Anderson noted her “first apple box” during yesterday’s on-location shoot.)

The X-Files six-episode event series will launch on the Fox network on Sunday, January 24, 2016, and then fill in the 8 p.m. time slot on Monday to take over for Gotham until it returns in the spring.

David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson and Mitch Pileggi will return as FBI agents Fox Mulder, Dana Scully and Walter Skinner respectively. Original series writers Glen Morgan and James Wong will join Chris Carter and Darin Morgan to create the new episodes.

The X-Files aired from September 10, 1993 to May 19, 2002 on Fox. The series also spawned a franchise, which includes The Lone Gunmen spin-off, two theatrical films and accompanying merchandise.

Source: thehollywoodreporter