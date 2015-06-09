Here’s a few photos from the emotional premiere of Disney/Pixar’s INSIDE OUT that happened at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. The cast and crew gathered for what turned out to be a magical night celebrating a wonderful film.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 08: (L-R) Joy, actress Paula Poudstone, director/writer/screenwriter Pete Docter, actors Mindy Kaling, Richard Kind, Lewis Black, Kaitlyn Dias, Bill Hader, Amy Poehler, Kyle MacLachlan, Phyllis Smith, Bobby Moynihan, John Ratzenberger and Sadness attend the Los Angeles Premiere and Party for Disney?Pixar?s INSIDE OUT at El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) *** Local Caption *** Paula Poundstone; Pete Docter; Mindy Kaling; Richard Kind; Lewis Black; Kaitlyn Dias; Bill Hader; Amy Poehler; Kyle MacLachlan; Phyllis Smith; Bobby Moynihan; John Ratzenberger; Joy; Sadness HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 08: Actress Amy Poehler attends the Los Angeles Premiere and Party for Disney?Pixar?s INSIDE OUT at El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) *** Local Caption *** Amy Poehler HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 08: Actress Phyllis Smith attends the Los Angeles Premiere and Party for Disney?Pixar?s INSIDE OUT at El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) *** Local Caption *** Phyllis Smith HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 08: Actress Paula Poundstone attends the Los Angeles Premiere and Party for Disney?Pixar?s INSIDE OUT at El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) *** Local Caption *** Paula Poundstone HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 08: (L-R) Actors Bobby Moynihan and Kaitlyn Dias and executive producer John Lasseter attend the Los Angeles Premiere and Party for Disney?Pixar?s INSIDE OUT at El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) *** Local Caption *** Bobby Moynihan; Kaitlyn Dias; John Lasseter HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 08: (L-R) LAVA director Jim Murphy, LAVA singer Napua Greig, executive producer John Lasseter, LAVA singer Kuana Torres-Kahele and LAVA producer Andrea Warren attend the Los Angeles Premiere and Party for Disney?Pixar?s INSIDE OUT at El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) *** Local Caption *** Jim Murphy; Napua Greig; John Lasseter; Kuana Torres-Kahele; Andrea Warren HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 08: (L-R) Joy, executive producer John Lasseter and Sadness attend the Los Angeles Premiere and Party for Disney?Pixar?s INSIDE OUT at El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) *** Local Caption *** Joy; John Lasseter; Sadness HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 08: A view of the atmosphere at the Los Angeles Premiere and Party for Disney?Pixar?s INSIDE OUT at El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 08: Producer Jonas Rivera (L) and actor Kyle MacLachlan attend the Los Angeles Premiere and Party for Disney?Pixar?s INSIDE OUT at El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) *** Local Caption *** Jonas Rivera; Kyle MacLachlan HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 08: (L-R) Actors Mindy Kaling, Lewis Black, Bill Hader, Amy Poehler and Phyllis Smith and Sadness attend the Los Angeles Premiere and Party for Disney?Pixar?s INSIDE OUT at El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney) *** Local Caption *** Mindy Kaling; Lewis; Bill Hader; Amy Poehler; Phyllis Smith; Sadness HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 08: Actor John Ratzenberger (L) and executive producer John Lasseter attend the Los Angeles Premiere and Party for Disney?Pixar?s INSIDE OUT at El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney) *** Local Caption *** John Ratzenberger; John Lasseter HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 08: Actress Paula Poundstone attends the Los Angeles Premiere and Party for Disney?Pixar?s INSIDE OUT at El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney) *** Local Caption *** Paula Poundstone HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 08: A view of the atmosphere at the Los Angeles Premiere and Party for Disney?Pixar?s INSIDE OUT at El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney) HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 08: Actor David Koechner (L) and family attend the Los Angeles Premiere and Party for Disney?Pixar?s INSIDE OUT at El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) *** Local Caption *** David Koechner HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 08: Actor Jeff Garlin (C) and family attend the Los Angeles Premiere and Party for Disney?Pixar?s INSIDE OUT at El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) *** Local Caption *** Jeff Garlin HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 08: Comedian/actor Patton Oswalt and daughter Alice attend the Los Angeles Premiere and Party for Disney?Pixar?s INSIDE OUT at El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney) *** Local Caption *** Patton Oswalt HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 08: A view of the atmosphere at the Los Angeles Premiere and Party for Disney?Pixar?s INSIDE OUT at El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 08: A view of the atmosphere at the Los Angeles Premiere and Party for Disney?Pixar?s INSIDE OUT at El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 08: Actor Frank Oz (R) and guest attend the Los Angeles Premiere and Party for Disney?Pixar?s INSIDE OUT at El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) *** Local Caption *** Frank Oz HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 08: LAVA producer Andrea Warren (L) and Lars Damerow attend the Los Angeles Premiere and Party for Disney?Pixar?s INSIDE OUT at El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) *** Local Caption *** Andrea Warren; Lars Damerow HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 08: (L-R) Sadness, actor Bobby Moynihan and Joy attend the Los Angeles Premiere and Party for Disney?Pixar?s INSIDE OUT at El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) *** Local Caption *** Sadness; Bobby Moynihan; Joy HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 08: Actress Jessica DiCicco attends the Los Angeles Premiere and Party for Disney?Pixar?s INSIDE OUT at El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) *** Local Caption *** Jessica DiCicco HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 08: (L-R) Producer Jonas Rivera, co-director Ronnie Del Carmen and director/writer/screenwriter Pete Docter attend the Los Angeles Premiere and Party for Disney?Pixar?s INSIDE OUT at El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) *** Local Caption *** Jonas Rivera; Ronnie Del Carmen; Pete Docter HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 08: Co-director Ronnie Del Carmen attends the Los Angeles Premiere and Party for Disney?Pixar?s INSIDE OUT at El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) *** Local Caption *** Ronnie Del Carmen HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 08: Co-director Ronnie Del Carmen attends the Los Angeles Premiere and Party for Disney?Pixar?s INSIDE OUT at El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) *** Local Caption *** Ronnie Del Carmen HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 08: Actor Lewis Black attends the Los Angeles Premiere and Party for Disney?Pixar?s INSIDE OUT at El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) *** Local Caption *** Lewis Black HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 08: Actor Lewis Black attends the Los Angeles Premiere and Party for Disney?Pixar?s INSIDE OUT at El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) *** Local Caption *** Lewis Black HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 08: A view of the atmosphere at the Los Angeles Premiere and Party for Disney?Pixar?s INSIDE OUT at El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 08: (L-R) Nancy Lasseter, actor Billy Crystal, Janice Crystal and executive producer John Lasseter attend the Los Angeles Premiere and Party for Disney?Pixar?s INSIDE OUT at El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) *** Local Caption *** Nancy Lasseter; Billy Crystal; Janice Crystal; John Lasseter HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 08: (L-R) Blogger Rachel Hollis, EVP, Theatrical Exhibition Sales & Distribution, Walt Disney Pictures Dave Hollis and family attend the Los Angeles Premiere and Party for Disney?Pixar?s INSIDE OUT at El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) *** Local Caption *** Rachel Hollis; Dave Hollis HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 08: A view of the atmosphere at the Los Angeles Premiere and Party for Disney?Pixar?s INSIDE OUT at El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 08: Subway spokesperson Jared Fogle attends the Los Angeles Premiere and Party for Disney?Pixar?s INSIDE OUT at El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) *** Local Caption *** Jared Fogle HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 08: Singer Latimore (R) and guest attend the Los Angeles Premiere and Party for Disney?Pixar?s INSIDE OUT at El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) *** Local Caption *** Latimore HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 08: Joy (L) and Sadness attend the Los Angeles Premiere and Party for Disney?Pixar?s INSIDE OUT at El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) *** Local Caption *** Joy; Sadness HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 08: Actor Richard Kind attends the Los Angeles Premiere and Party for Disney?Pixar?s INSIDE OUT at El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) *** Local Caption *** Richard Kind HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 08: Actor Leslie David Baker attends the Los Angeles Premiere and Party for Disney?Pixar?s INSIDE OUT at El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) *** Local Caption *** Leslie David Baker

ABOUT THE MOVIEDo you ever look at someone and wonder what is going on inside their head? Disney*Pixar’s original new film “Inside Out” ventures inside the mind to find out.

Based in Headquarters, the control center inside 11-year-old Riley’s mind, five Emotions are hard at work, led by lighthearted optimist Joy (voice of Amy Poehler), whose mission is to make sure Riley stays happy. Fear (voice of Bill Hader) heads up safety, Anger (voice of Lewis Black) ensures all is fair and Disgust (voice of Mindy Kaling) prevents Riley from getting poisoned-both physically and socially. Sadness (voice of Phyllis Smith) isn’t exactly sure what her role is, and frankly, neither is anyone else.

When Riley’s family relocates to a scary new city, the Emotions are on the job, eager to help guide her through the difficult transition. But when Joy and Sadness are inadvertently swept into the far reaches of Riley’s mind-taking some of her core memories with them-Fear, Anger and Disgust are left reluctantly in charge. Joy and Sadness must venture through unfamiliar places-Long Term Memory, Imagination Land, Abstract Thought and Dream Productions-in a desperate effort to get back to Headquarters, and Riley.

Directed by Academy Award® winner Pete Docter (“Monsters, Inc.”, “Up”), produced by Jonas Rivera, p.g.a. (“Up”), co-directed by Ronnie Del Carmen (“Up”) and featuring an original score by Michael Giacchino (“The Incredibles,” “Ratatouille,” “Up”), Disney*Pixar’s “Inside Out” opens in U.S. theaters on June 19, 2015.

