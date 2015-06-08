With fan-favorites of the original Star Wars films returning for The Force Awakens, we have been wondering how they will look in the new films. We have seen Han, Chewy and a glimpse of Luke Skywalker, in the first epic trailer for the highly-anticipated film. Now, thanks to some more leaked photos, we see that protocol droid C-3PO had to be a bit refurbished.

It looks like C-3PO will have a new orange colored left arm for the new film. It also seems that orange is a main color for the color scheme of the film.

Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens hits theaters Dec. 18, 2015.

SHARE THIS Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Print

Email



LinkedIn

Pinterest



Pocket

