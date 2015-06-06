262 SHARES Share Tweet

X-Men: Days of Future Past director Bryan Singer released a ton of images to tease fans. With X-Men: Apocalypse currently in production, Singer, of course, debuted a new image. Be prepared to see Charles Xavier’s new mutant finding machine, Cerebro. Check it out!

Cerebro looks smaller, while the tiles resemble those found in a bathroom. No doubt Singer will make this work better than it looks and wow fans at the same time.

No storyline has been released at this time concerning the new film, but it will definitely pit the team of X-Men against the first mutant Apocalypse and his four horsemen.

X-Men: Apocalypse will open in theaters on May 27, 2016. The film stars James McAvoy (Professor X,) Michael Fassbender (Magneto,) Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique,) Nicholas Hoult (Beast,) Evan Peters (Quicksilver,) Lucas Till (Havok,) Alexandra Shipp (Storm,) Sophie Turner (Jean Grey,) Ben Hardy (Angel,) Tye Sheridan (Cyclops,) Olivia Munn (Psylocke,) Lana Condor (Jubilee,) Oscar Isaac (Apocalypse,) Rose Byrne (Moira MacTaggert,) Kodi Smit-McPhee (Nightcrawler,) Channing Tatum (Gambit,) Hugh Jackman (Wolverine) and Emilie Paquet. Michael Dougherty and Dan Harris wrote the story, while Simon Kinberg and Bryan Singer wrote the screenplay. Bryan Singer directs.

Sources: comingsoon, IMDb