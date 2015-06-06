700 SHARES Share Tweet

Up until know, we have seen very few “official” images of the new Batmobile that will be used for the highly-anticipated Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. Most images and videos that we have seen with the Batmobile have been leaked from various people on set of the film. One official video showed an NBA star actually taking a seat in the Batmobile. Here is another official image of the Batmobile from the upcoming film.

Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice hits theaters March 25, 2016. The film stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jesse Eisenberg, Amy Adams, Jason Momoa, Diane Lane, Lawrence Fishburne, Jeremy Irons and rumored appearances by Ezra Miller and Jena Malone.