Justin Lin Set To Direct STAR TREK 3, Says His Film Is All New And Fresh

According to Deadline, Justin Lin is Set to direct the upcoming Star Trek film due to J.J. Abrams‘ departure on the franchise as he’s directing The Force Awakens. While speaking to Deadline, Lin explained that Abrams encouraged him to sign on to direct the film.

“I was in the last week shooting True Detective when JJ Abrams called last December. He asked me, do you like Star Trek? If you do, you should take this, be bold, and just go for it. I thought about how much a part of my life Star Trek was… All my friends were Star Wars kids but I didn’t go to the movies, so I was the Star Trek kid. Thinking about this, it became a very personal and very emotional decision.”

Lin went on to say that his film will differ from JJ Abrams‘ past films in several ways.

“As great as JJ’s films were, there’s still a lot to be mined from these characters. They haven’t really gone on their five-year mission, so what we experienced in the TV show hasn’t been touched on yet. That sets up an opportunity for exploration and the deeper you go, the more you are examining humanity. Those are the things that I absorbed as a kid and hope to tap into and embrace and celebrate.”

Lin didn’t give any plot details about the film but did mention the film will be entirely fresh and original.

“It’s all new and fresh, The Klingons, Romulans and other species are great, but it’s time to go further. It has been fun to focus on creating whole new worlds and species.”

Star Trek 3 is scheduled to hit theaters on July 8, 2016.

