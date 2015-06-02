350 SHARES Share Tweet

Warning! The language in the following trailer is not suitable for persons under the age of 18.

The new red band trailer for the upcoming Seth MacFarlane comedy sequel Ted 2 has debuted. As it goes, MacFarlane’s comedy has no sense of shame and doesn’t hold back on the language and drug references. However, it does parody a famous sci-fi/fantasy character with a fresh approach, but you’ll have to see it for yourself, because I’m not telling you. And no, it is not Flash Gordon! Check out the trailer!

The trailer seems to go all over the place, but that is standard practice for Seth MacFarlane, who cultivates laughs from unconventional places. Also, fans can look forward to seeing cameos made by some well-known actors and celebrities, which is something MacFarlane is infamous for doing in his films.

Here is the storyline for the film.

Newlywed couple Ted (MacFarlane) and Tami-Lynn (Jessica Barth) want to have a baby, but in order to qualify to be a parent, Ted will have to prove he’s a person in a court of law.

Ted 2 will open in theaters on June 26th. The film stars Mark Wahlberg, Liam Neeson, Amanda Seyfried, Morgan Freeman, Lexi Atkins, Seth MacFarlane, Patrick Warburton, Jessica Barth, Richard Schiff, Dennis Haysbert, Sam J. Jones, Michael Dorn, Nana Visitor, Martin Klebba, Tom Brady, Tina Grimm, Bill Smitrovich, Maggie Geha, Kate B. O’Brien, Anita Soto, Ron Canada, Amy Tardugno, Vanessa Vander Pluym, Jenny Robinson, Cocoa Brown, Kimberly Howe, Philip Casnoff, Katie McCabe, Kim Mulhauser, Claudia Zielke, Chaunty Spillane, Joseph Aviel, Patrick M. Walsh, Jay Patterson, Adam Reeser, Nick Steele, Lexie Contursi and Isabel Wagner. Seth MacFarlane, Alec Sulkin and Wellesley Wild wrote the screenplay, while Seth MacFarlane directs.

