There has been many reports and speculation on what the second Star Wars anthology film will be titled, let alone what the film will be about. It has been rumored that it will center around the bounty hunter Boba Fett for a while and Han Solo’s name has been mentioned once or twice before. Now according to Schmoes Know, both Boba Fett, and Han Solo would be in the film.

According to their sources the film will focus on the conflict between the two before the events of A New Hope, and will also have appearances from other Star Wars characters like, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, and Bossk. The movie will be heavily influenced by old-school Westerns, and dive into the “hive of scum and villainy” like those in the Mos Eisely Space Port.

In addition to that, two directors have been reported circling the project due to the recent departure of Josh Trank. The two directors are John Faverau (Iron Man) and Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman: The Secret Service).

Now turning to the third anthology film which is said to be “mythological and spiritual” based and could even focus on the origins of Yoda.

Source:Schmoesknow.com