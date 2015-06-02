350 SHARES Share Tweet

Not many people can tell a story without any words but Ricardo Delgado has perfected it.

In Age of Reptiles: Ancient Egyptians #1, we see the prehistoric creatures of all shapes, sizes and colors. Not only do we get to just look at the creatures we have only seen in movies or seen in text books, there is also a story being told and without words! No words in a comic book? Sounds ridiculous right? Well, have you ever heard of the expression “a picture says a hundred words”? Try each page says a thousand words.

In the story that’s being told, it’s as if you are watching a show on animal planet or the discovery channel without the narration. This story has villains and a protagonist. We follow a Spinosaurus aegyptiacus through it’s journey as it faces the dangers of the prehistoric era. This means catching prey and even possibly being another creatures prey.

This is a mini-series that is really for all ages and especially for the ones that are huge dinosaur lovers.

Age of Reptiles: Ancient Egyptians #1 goes on sale June 3.