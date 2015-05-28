Today Vanity Fair released the first behind the scenes photo of Andy Serkis in full mo-cap gear for his character Supreme Leader Snoke, in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. As of now we know nothing of Serkis‘ character other then the name, so what side does he fall on? The First Order or the Resistance? There’s no doubt Serkis will give an outstanding performance in his character since he’s done work as Gollum in The Lord of The Rings, Dawn of The Planet of The Apes. Although Andy Serkis won’t be the only performance capture character in the film as we know that Lupita Nyong’o is playing the pirate Maz Kanata.

Source:Collider.com