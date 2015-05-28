Last week we saw a concept art for X-Men: Apocalypse which shows Costumed Cyclops and Jean Grey fighting against Storm. The concept does show that the costumes probably won’t be the same as the black leather uniforms that they wore in the previous films.

X-Men: Apocalypse stars Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Ian McKellen, Alexandra Shipp, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Lana Condor, Oscar Isaac, Ben Hardy, Olivia Munn, and many more. The movie is set to be released on May 27th, 2016.

Source:Comicbookmovie.com