

Deadline is reporting that Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari have joined the group of Transformers writers recently announced writer that include Robert Kirkman, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway. Also in the report, it’s said that one of the ideas they might be developing is a prequel called Transformers One, an origin story that takes place on Cybertron.

According to Deadline the plan is to have Transformers 5 ready to start shooting by the time Michael Bay finished 13 Hours, with the sequels and spinoffs after. So does this mean Bay will come back to direct Transformers 5? It sure seems to be heading that way and who can blame them since he’s made the studio billions of dollars. However a origin story on Cybertron does have an upside…. No human characters, so the focus can be all on the transformers.

