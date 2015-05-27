Yesterday we reported Batman in a big car chase with the joker, and now it’s seems that The Dark Knight has caught up to The Joker and Harley Quinn in these new Suicide Squad set videos showing Batman on top of The Joker’s car as he whips through corners. Check out the videos below:

Ok #batman #suicidesquad #TORONTO #night #youmaynotwalk #filming @valvaldez09 A post shared by Morgan (@morgancraigon) on May 27, 2015 at 1:11am PDT

BATMAN On Top Of THE JOKER's Car!!! 'SUICIDE SQUAD' Set Videos! 1/2 http://t.co/R2awUDHWwN A post shared by ComicBookNOW! (@comicbooknow) on May 27, 2015 at 7:04am PDT

#Batman en #SuicideSquad #Joker #JaredLeto #harleyquinn #margotrobbie A post shared by Eaglejony (@eagle_jhony) on May 27, 2015 at 7:18am PDT

Directed by David Ayer, Suicide Squad stars Will Smith, Joel Kinnaman, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Viola Davis, Cara Delevingne, Jessie Eisenberg, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Raymond Olubawale, Jay Hernandez, Ike Barinholtz, Jim Parrack, Adam Beach, and Scott Eastwood. The film hits theaters on August 5, 2016.

