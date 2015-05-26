

X-Men: Apocalypse Director Bryan Singer has taken to Instagram to share a behind the scenes pic of Caliban’s lair, a Morlock who also served as Apocalypse’s hellhound.

Caliban is a mutant with the ability to sense other mutants within 25 miles, being a Morlock, Caliban has been a member of X-Force and X-Factor. Caliban was known as Hellhound, but was later officially announced as Death, Archangel’s replacement in Apocalypse’s Horsemen, being his personal anger and rage to punish his enemies.

Shooting Caliban's place of "business" #Xmen #XMenApocalypse A post shared by Bryan Singer (@bryanjaysinger) on May 26, 2015 at 10:56am PDT

SHARE THIS Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Print

Email



LinkedIn

Pinterest



Pocket

