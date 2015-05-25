500 SHARES Share Tweet

Premiering in 1982 Conan the Barbarian made Arnold Schwarzenegger a household name and a bonafide action star. The film was directed by John Milius and co-written by Oliver Stone (Platoon) and proved to be so violent that it earned an X-rating from the MPAA until some of the more graphic scenes were trimmed. Despite going over schedule and budget, the film earned $130 million.

The new film The Legend of Conan will have Fast and Furious writer Chris Morgan pen and produce the film. Morgan promised “at least three” characters from the first film will return with the legendary Cimmerian. He also states the film will have the same tone and intensity as the original. Conan will be aged, angry and ready to fight.

“A light-hearted Conan?! CROM! No. Our tone is a logical extension of the character established in the ’82 film…but 30 years later. When we meet him again, Conan has been many things over the course of his life — a thief, a warrior, a pirate, a king, a legend — and is now an older man. Think Unforgiven…with a sword-wielding barbarian.”

Morgan had nothing but admiration for Milius’ work. He says the new film will build on the foundation laid by Milius, Conan’s creator Robert E. Howard and legendary artist Frank Frazetta.

“Milius was a visionary. And a hero of mine. He established a milieu that is stunning and violent and clear — incomparable. The goal, the dream, is to live up to his world. To make it worthy. And to expand on it in a truthful way that audiences will embrace. We’re very lucky that the architects of this new film — the writer, the producers, the studio and most of all, Arnold — who is Conan — are all first-generation fans who either worked on the film or who came along for the ride, cheering from their theater seats opening night. We plan nothing more than to immerse ourselves in the world Milius envisioned from Robert E. Howard’s unforgettable stories and Frank Frazetta’s stunning artwork. I can’t give specifics (nobody likes a spoiler!), but know we are honoring the locales, the religions and the traditions of the ’82 film.”

So, with all of the pomp and circumstance, when will The Legend of Conan go into production? Producer Fredrik Malmberg had this to say:

“I think this fall would be perfect. The sooner the better!”

No release date has been announced for The Legend of Conan.

Sources: The Arnold Fans, wikipedia