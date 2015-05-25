Empire has recently released some images from Marvel’s Ant-Man, which shows Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) with one of his new friends, and a view of Yellow Jacket.

Check the images below:

The next evolution of the Marvel Cinematic Universe brings a founding member of The Avengers to the big screen for the first time with Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man.” Armed with the astonishing ability to shrink in scale but increase in strength, master thief Scott Lang must embrace his inner-hero and help his mentor, Doctor Hank Pym, protect the secret behind his spectacular Ant-Man suit from a new generation of towering threats. Against seemingly insurmountable obstacles, Pym and Lang must plan and pull off a heist that will save the world.

source:comicbookmovie.com