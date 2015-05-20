From Warner Bros. home Entertainment comes the popular Anime Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: The Complete First Season. The complete first season will be available July 28, 2015 on both blu-ray and digital!

Here’s all the info you need to know:

Delve into the mysterious trek of the Joestar family from the very beginning of the popular manga tale when Warner Bros. Home Entertainment releases the DVD and digital anime anthology, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: The Complete First Season, on July 28, 2015.

Featuring all 26 episodes on three DVDs, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: The Complete First Season ($49.45 SRP) follows the enthralling, decades-spanning story of wealthy, young Jonathan Joestar and his adoptive brother Dio Brando, the latter of whom uses a mysterious stone mask to become a powerful vampire and further aid his attempt to gain control of the Joestar fortune. The first season covers two distinct arcs set 50 years apart – “Phantom Blood” depicts the battle between Jonathan and Dio, while the future “Battle Tendency” focuses on Jonathan’s grandson Joseph’s pursuit of the mask’s creators, the Pillar Men.

Based on the monumentally popular manga series by internationally acclaimed author Hirohiko Araki, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: The Complete First Season runs the full gamut of genres so prevalent in today’s pop culture: supernatural, adventure, comedy, horror, action and mystery. The series is also infused with pop culture references, particularly in the realm of American rock music, including a driving soundtrack that features the band Yes and their 1971 hit, “Roundabout.”

“Few manga series have risen to the level of popularity of this franchise, making this it a true privilege to release begin releasing this epic anime series on DVD and digital,” said Mary Ellen Thomas, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Vice President, Family & Animation Marketing. “The sheer scope of the first, multigenerational season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: The Complete First Season, and this series’ unique place in the pop culture canon, makes this a ‘must-have’ for fans across the globe.”