Following it’s successful theatrical run, MCFARLAND USA is ready to make it’s way into homes across America on Tuesday, June 2nd on Blu-Ray and DVD . In this brand new featurette, star Carlos Pratts talks with the real life “Thomas Valles” (the character he played in the film) about what inspires them. Share your own story on social media using the hashtag #MiInspiracion.

In the tradition of Disney sports movies comes McFarland, USA based on a true story of underdogs triumphing over tremendous obstacles. This heartwarming drama follows novice runners who strive to build a cross-country team under Coach Jim White (Kevin Costner) in their predominantly Latino high school. Everyone has a lot to learn about each other, but when Coach realizes the boys’ exceptional running ability, things change. Beyond their talent, it’s the power of family, commitment to each other and work ethic that transform them into champions — helping them achieve their own American dream.

Kevin Costner (“Dances with Wolves,” “The Untouchables”), Maria Bello (“A History of Violence,” “Prisoners”), Carlos Pratts (“Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones,” “Out of the Fire”), Morgan Saylor (TV’s “Homeland,” “Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant”).