Part 4 of 5 Grimm Fairy Tales: The Little Mermaid shows the fallout of Erica’s (the little mermaid) dissection and as she races to escape the lab, a war is on the rise between the “land crawlers” and the army of the sea.

Once again, writer Meredith Finch delivers on another great story arch. I know the story still has one more part but the series has been a really good one thus far and it looks like part 5 will be pretty damn epic. This issue not only tells more of Erica’s story but also more of the story of the king. Being a young king, he has to prove that he’s worthy to be king and he attempts to show it by sending an army to rescue Erica, which has us expecting a huge war in the next issue.

The art was great as it has been throughout the whole series. The art is from Miguel Mendonca, who delivers a smooth approach to the series.

I can’t wait to read the final part of the series to see if there intact will be a huge war and what the sea witch has in mind for Erica’s return to the sea.

Grimm Fairy Tales: The Little Mermaid #4 is available May 20.