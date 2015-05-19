Exclusive: Carlos Valdes Talks About Cisco’s Possible Superpowers in THE FLASH

The first season of the CW’s The Flash is about to wrap up and what an amazing season it was. One of the shows fan favorite is “Cisco” Ramon played by actor Carlos Valdes. Cisco Ramon is a scientist and genius that helps Barry Allen ( The Flash ) beat the toughest villains by exploiting their weaknesses and providing Allen with new technologies.

In the DC Comics universe, “Vibe” is the alter ego of Cisco Ramon and he possess the power of “vibratory shock waves.”

Louis Love had a chance to talk to Carlos Valdes about his character ( Cisco ), superpowers and much more.

Take a look at the exclusive video below!