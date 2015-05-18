We finally have our first on set photos of Jared Leto filming a scene as The Joker for Suicide Squad. He’s wearing a purple suit and is having a confrontation with Margot Robbie‘s Harley Quinn. Check out the photos and videos below:
Amazing video of Jared Leto's Joker and Harley Quinn. I'm digging his posturing and movements!
Second part of the awesome Jared Leto Joker and Harley Quinn confrontation. Who's got the gun now?
Watch Harley Quinn get slapped by the Joker! You also get a great shot of his costume design!
Source:comicbookmovie.com